Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the seventh tee during the final round for the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
By Mikaela Thomas | April 15, 2019 at 2:37 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 3:16 PM

WASHINGTON (WFXG) - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Monday that he will be presenting golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Trump said in a tweet, “because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!”

Woods won the 2019 Masters, his 15th major victory, and is now 3 major wins shy of Jack Nickulas’ 18 career major title wins record.

