Tiger Woods to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (WFXG) - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Monday that he will be presenting golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
President Trump said in a tweet, “because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!”
Woods won the 2019 Masters, his 15th major victory, and is now 3 major wins shy of Jack Nickulas’ 18 career major title wins record.
