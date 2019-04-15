Storms possible late Sunday, clearing out Monday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Strong storms will continue moving in from the west across the CSRA this evening, weakening by midnight as they head east. There is a chance for a stronger storm to develop within this line, capable of producing damaging wind and small hail. The threat for rain diminishes overnight with clear skies in the morning and lows near 50. Sunshine returns with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s. We will be watching our next storm system set to arrive Friday.