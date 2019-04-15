‘Mass Exodus’ at Augusta Regional Airport after Masters Week

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Hundreds of passengers lined hallways at Augusta Regional Airport Monday morning waiting to catch a flight home after the airport’s busiest time of the year - Masters Week.
“Lots of flights changed but the airport seemed to run very smooth. Surprisingly - it was such a busy week - and just a small airport," said Bill Walker.
The airport advised people to arrive at least three hours before their flight. Augusta Regional Airport Executive Director Herbert Judon said 2,000 passengers came through before noon and he expected the airport to service a total of 3,000 people by the end of the day - which is a huge contrast to normal operations.
“We have about a thousand passengers a day but they kind of trickle in," Judon explained.
The terminal, TSA lines and other resources - stretched more than normal Monday. Airlines also added more destinations and larger jets.
“So, we had destinations to and from LaGuardia, New York, from Miami, additional flights from Dallas, from Chicago, additional flights from Washington DC,” said Judon.
Masters Week didn’t just bring more people to our airport- but increased business there. Bringing hundreds of aircraft to the second runway, limos vans and more to transport people.
Those passengers - getting a whole new experience than before - thanks to $18 million worth of renovations.
“So a lot of our passengers which have had to ground board historically. they’ve been able to use the passenger boarding bridges. Additional amenities in the airport, such as the charging stations, mothers room,” Judon said.
The extra amenities likely offsetting the inconvenience of the crowds.
“I mean, Tiger won. Everybody’s in a great mood," said Walker.
Judon said Masters Week is equivalent to a month of normal air operations. He said things should be back to normal Tuesday.
