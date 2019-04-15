Man detained at Augusta University Medical Center

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man has been detained at Augusta University Medical Center after a dispute with employees, situation is under control by authorities.
Reports swirled that there was an active shooter on the campus of Augusta University Medical Center, Stacy Eidson who is an on call spokesperson for Augusta University Medical Center told FOX 54 that there was an incident that occurred at the hospital with an irate man who threw a fire extinguisher through a glass window, however there was not an active shooter on the campus of the hospital.
The man was detained and arrested by authorities who were on the scene.
