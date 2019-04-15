High pressure building into the area will provide dry weather today.

Breezy conditions will continue through much of today, although winds are expected to diminish a bit after sunrise as the pressure gradient begins to weaken. A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 am. A dry and cooler airmass will overspread the area today as high pressure over the MS River Valley builds into the region. Patches of early morning clouds over the Central Savannah River Area and the southeast Midlands will give way to clear skies as downslope flow develops. Have continued afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which are close to guidance consensus.