High pressure building into the area will provide dry weather today.

(WFXG) -Moisture will begin to increase Thursday in advance of the next cold front. The chance for thunderstorms will return Friday with the passage of the cold front. Low pressure was located over New York this morning with its trailing cold front through eastern VA to the offshore waters of South Carolina. High pressure was located across the MS River Valley.
Breezy conditions will continue through much of today, although winds are expected to diminish a bit after sunrise as the pressure gradient begins to weaken. A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect until 8 am. A dry and cooler airmass will overspread the area today as high pressure over the MS River Valley builds into the region. Patches of early morning clouds over the Central Savannah River Area and the southeast Midlands will give way to clear skies as downslope flow develops. Have continued afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, which are close to guidance consensus.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.