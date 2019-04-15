GreenJackets home opener brings excited crowd

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta GreenJackets host the Greensboro Grasshoppers for their 2019 season home opener at SRP Park.
The team started their season on the road traveling for 11 days, and playing three different teams. They arrived back in North Augusta on Sunday, April 14. Currently, they have a 4 and 5 record and have been rained out of two scheduled games.
Before hitting the road, the team practiced together three times. A representative of the GreenJackets said they are still working through the kinks and getting to know each other. Now that they’re back at SRP Park in front of their fans, he said they should get that momentum that will keep them going through the season.
Fans at the opener said they are excited to figure out their favorite players and see the team go all the way this year. With many top draft picks, GreenJackets representatives said the 2019 season will be exciting.
The home opener kicked off with a concert by American Idol top 40 finalist, Clay Paige, and the first pitch of the game goes out at 7:05 by the organizations 6th draft pick, who stands at six-feet eleven-and-one-half-inches.
