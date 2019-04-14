Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - For the first time since 2005, Tiger Woods earns a new green jacket to add to his collection as the 2019 Masters Tournament Champion.
Woods took the lead at -13 on 15, shooting a 67 to that point.
As Woods surged, clubhouse leader to start the day, Francesco Molinari, bogeyed 12 and 15.
This is the fifth Masters title for Woods in his 22nd Masters appearance. He won 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.
He trails only Jack Nicklaus who has won the most Masters with six.
Woods also secures his 15th major title.
Interesting notes: The last time there were three or more weather delays at the Masters Tournament was in 2005, the year of his last win here. Also Woods has been sporting a vintage Nike look for the golfer with the mock neck t-shirt style for the first time since his golden age of the early 2000′s. A renaissance Tournament for Woods in more way than one.
