Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly quiet overnight into Sunday morning with a few isolated showers possible. Morning temperatures only fall into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll make it to the lower 80s before a cold front sweeps across the CSRA. Strong to severe storms are possible, moving into our western communities as early as 2 p.m. lasting into the early evening. Damaging wind is possible, along with small hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts! Much cooler and drier air moves in for the beginning of the work week.