First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms loom over final round of Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The final round of the Masters tournament is being played under dark skies. Severe weather looms over much of the FOX 54 viewing area.
The first round of rain is expected to impact our area at around 11:30 a.m. with thunderstorms following as early as 1:30 p.m. At around 3 p.m., we could see strong to severe thunderstorms in our area, impacting northwestern counties first. The line of storms will weaken at it moves northeast.
While severe storms are in the area, we could see damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.
