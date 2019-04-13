Woman creates unique Caddyshack themed hat for Masters

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Masters brings with it plenty of excitement, and it’s always extra exciting for patrons who are lucky enough to have their name called in the lottery.
FOX 54 met Nancy Mitchell and her husband, who came from Tennessee after their names were finally called in the lottery for the first time.
The Mitchell’s waited patiently for 7 or 8 years and enjoyed every moment of their Masters experience, but Nancy’s hat really turned a lot of heads out on the course.
She explained the inspiration behind her unique creation.
“You remember the movie Caddyshack with the gopher that caused all the problems?," asked Mitchell. "Well for some reason I could not find a gopher. I mean go figure. So, I had to substitute a squirrel, and he does have a golf ball.”
Nancy went on to say she made the hat in celebration of finally making it to Augusta National.
She enjoys decorating garden hats as well as making Christmas decorations and wreaths.
