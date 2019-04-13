Stormy weather could wreak havoc on final day of Masters play

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Weather had a huge impact on the 2019 Masters and perhaps the worst of it could be on the way for what is supposed to be the final day of tournament play Sunday.
Patrons and golfers have already had to deal with several weather delays and wet grounds throughout the week.
Severe weather is nothing new in Augusta, and the Augusta National Golf Club said they’re ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.
Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley talked Wednesday about how the weather has been a challenge.
“Given the recent rainfall, the course will not play as firm and as fast as we would like it," said Ridley. "Nevertheless, thanks to the excellent work of our golf course and nursery teams, we are ready.”
