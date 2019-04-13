More details in RCSO deputy arrested charged after hitting wife

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - New information on the Richmond County Sheriff Offices deputy that was arrested last week for domestic violence is out. Court documents say a drunk Jason McCall punched his sleeping wife her in her jaw.
His wife who swore under oath, also stated he pushed and kicked her multiple times. She was able to hide in the bathroom, but she says McCall broke the door down and kicked her and pulled her hair.
The court documents show his wife accuses McCall of then going on an expletive-filled rant, threatening to kill her. Other reports show this is not the first time he was accused of domestic violence.
Records show he also abused his first wife a few years ago. In the mean time his current wife has filed for a temporary protective order. McCall is still in the Columbia County Detention Center being held on a $27,300 bond.
