Augusta at Night: “epitome” of perfect Master’s week event

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Grammy award winners, friendly competition and a big crowd filled SRP Park for the Inaugural Augusta at Night event on Friday, April 12. The sold out show brought 3,500 guests to kick off headliner Hootie and the Blowfish’s 2019 tour.
Mahmoud Youssef, President of Endeavor Experiences, said, “It’s really exciting to be around the energy during this exciting week down here in Augusta. We have a really special night lined up here.”
Youssef added, “It’s a celebration of music, golf and food. We’re happy to have it here.” The night included special food from David Chang’s Momofuku Group, an electronic golf competition and some golf inspired giveaways. The additions made the event different than other concerts you might see during Master’s week.
Dustin McCleskey has been going to the tournament every year since he was little. He said, “I mean, it’s just a whole 'nother way to bring people together for the golf tournament.” A way that some called the ultimate experience during the most anticipated week of the year. Josh Morey, Thompson native, explained, “We have golf. We have beverages. We have good food and we have music. That’s what Master’s week is all about right?”
Although the concert went on as planned, event organizers actively monitored storms around the area throughout the show.
