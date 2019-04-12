What does recently announced changes mean for the history of the Masters?

AUGUSTA (WFXG) -
The Augusta National and Masters week is all about tradition but just this week some major upgrades and announcements were made that will surely change the area in and around Augusta National. The changes in store are the underground tunnel beneath Washington Road, the construction of a state of the art media facility, and discussions of more changes to the course. A few patrons tried their best to describe the Masters.
“A little bit of heaven,” said Clarissa Childs.
“It is the original tradition of golf and what’s wonderful is its like Disneyland when you come here,” said Mary Guenther.
The first tournament played at Augusta National Golf Club was in 1934, from then until now history and tradition is what comes to mind when you think of the Masters. Can you adapt to the current times without changing the historic nature of the legendary competition?
“You keep things that are nastalgic -- nastalgic and you press forward things that you can. There is a happy medium between those absolutely,” said John Edgington.
“The players are getting stronger, they’re better. The equipment is getting better so I think they have to adapt to keep it competitive,” said Leslie Levens.
“Every year they are adding something different whether its changing the golf course, adding a building. They have re-done the concession stands. They are right on top of it and they do it right,” said Childs.
The Masters is unlike any other sports championship or golf tournament. It is with respect patrons honor the historic hills each and every year.
“Everything respects the game, respects the players, and their need for quiet competing for the top prizes in golf. You cant drop anything without someone picking it up behind you. Most people police themselves and keep it pristine,” explained Tommy Duhon.
“You leave your chair at 6:00 a.m. and nobody touches it or sits in it and its there all day, and you go sit when you want to. You can’t find that at any sporting event,” Childs.
The respect shown goes far beyond patrons and players. Although changes continue to rise upon the hills the very core of Augusta National Golf Club will forever remain the same.
