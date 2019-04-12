Scattered showers and thunderstorms along with very warm temperatures all this weekend.

The high-resolution models display scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with somewhat greater coverage in the north section closer to deeper moisture today. By Sunday, a cold front will be moving through the central Gulf Coast states early in the morning. This front will move into the forecast area during the evening. Model soundings still show a good capping inversion to start off the day, but that will be weakening by early afternoon. A strong low-level jet is forecast to move across the region ahead of the cold front during the afternoon and evening periods, keeping shear values strong. This may also help produce some strong gusty winds in advance of the front during the daytime hours. The air-mass will also be very moist and unstable. Models indicate a potential squall line ahead of the front moving into the western viewing area by late afternoon. This will then push through the remaining CSRA during the evening hours, with the potential for some weakening after sunset. The cold front moves through late Sunday night, with drier air beginning to push in late.