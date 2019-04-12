Richmond County man missing

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Brian Thomas, 34-years-old, was last seen on Mar. 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence located on the 1600 block of Champion Pines Way. Thomas is possibly driving a red 2004 Acura TL with Georgia tag RJX8973.
If you have any information on Thomas, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
