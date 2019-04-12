One dead after fatal crash on Wrightsboro Rd.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - One person is dead after a fatal crash on Wrightsboro Rd. in Grovetown, GA.
Columbia County Major Steve Morris tells FOX 54, “A concrete truck was traveling east on Wrightsboro Rd. at Shoffit Rd. A Honda Civic was traveling west on Wrightsboro Rd when the driver of the Civic crossed over the center line and struck the concrete truck head on. The concrete then overturned onto its right side on the north shoulder."
The driver of the Civic was ejected and is deceased. The driver of the concrete truck has minor injuries.
There is no further information at this time.
