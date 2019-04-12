Masters: What if there is a Monday finish

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In the CSRA we're no strangers to rain impacting play at the Masters Tournament.
But if this is your first time attending, you might be concerned about the ticket/badge policy.
According to Augusta National Golf Club, if there is a cancellation/course closing, according to the Spectator Guide, "in the event of a Monday finish, access will be provided to those patrons with any badge or ticket that provided access on Sunday."
Tournaments from 2002 to 2008 were plagued with rain delays through practice and tournament play.
The only time the tournament has had three delays due to weather in a single year was 2005.
Although rain and storms, even cold weather, has impacted play, there's only a handful of tournaments that had to extend and finish on a Monday.
History of Monday Finishes:
- 1983 (Seve Ballesteros)
- 1973 (Tommy Aaron)
- 1961 (Gary Player)
- 1954 (Snead)
- 1938 (Picard)
2003 and 2005 also had rain delays during the opening rounds, but finished on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.