Look out for forced labor trafficking victims during Masters Week

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Statistically, the likelihood of trafficking - particularly for the sex trade - goes up this time of year during Masters Week. The Department of Justice said that’s also for the service industry.
It’s called forced labor. That’s when people are trafficked for other sorts of labor than sex. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told FOX 54 agents are actively working to stamp it out.
“It can look like anything from innocuous to individuals working for a house cleaning service ... maybe grounds keeping," said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine.
He said local state and federal agencies are working together as a task force and you can contact them at 912-652-4422 if your organization needs training on how to spot and report it. .
The DOJ urges you to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 if you know about a potential trafficking situation.
