Hootie and the Blowfish to play at Augusta at Night

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - What better way to enjoy your Friday night, than to enjoy nine-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Sheryl Crow opening up for Hootie and the Blowfish at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.
The event – set to become an annual must-attend – will feature a number of unique experiences for ticketed attendees and invited guests, including a celebrity food showcase featuring Fuku by David Chang’s Momofuku Group and custom golf experiences by Golfweek.
Turner Sports COO Matt Hong said in a news release, “Fans will be able to enjoy amazing culinary dishes and participate in interactive golf areas, capped off with performance by the iconic Hootie & the Blowfish.”
Jacob Smid, Senior Vice President in charge of music and touring events for Endeavor, said: “For anyone looking to take your experience in Augusta to the next level, this is your opportunity. In collaboration with Turner Sports and Capital One, we’ve developed an incredible, must-attend experience that has something for everyone.”
