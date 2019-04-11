Trenton sex trafficking suspect facing more charges

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - We have an update to a story we’re following for you. Two Edgefield County men arrested last week in a sex trafficking investigation were slapped with more charges Monday.
Fifty-two-year-old Craig Codd and 39-year-old Simon Hammond each face 12 additional charges of human trafficking. Last week, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office charged them each with 10 counts. The sheriff’s office confirms more victims came forward.
“We cannot confirm or deny that we have any association with those victims, but if anything, that should let other survivors know that we do take it seriously and we do do everything that we can and it can be done, to leave and become independent,” says Vianca Anderson, bilingual counselor at the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.
Multiple agencies, including local and federal, are investigating. When those agencies served search warrants on several homes on Justee Ln. last week, the men were already in the Aiken County Detention Center on unnamed charges linked to an unrelated investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.