Patrons react to Augusta National tunnel announcement

The digital changes announced aren’t just for the working media and Tournament staff. Patrons visiting town and fans at home will have an immediate access the The Masters like nothing golf has ever seen. According to Chairman Ridley, for the first time ever in golf you will be able to follow every shot of every player during every competetive round. Ridley said it will be available through the Masters app and leaderboard tracking features. When talking to patrons, the question came up, does this new feature take away from the exclusitivity of attending the Masters? Jesus Garay says no. "The Masters (Tournament) can only gain by giving people access via of virtual experience and even doing that there is no virtual experience thats going to surpass or surplant actually being here,” Garay said.