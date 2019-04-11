North Augusta drawing a large crowd during the Masters

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Those in town for the big golf tournament are not only spending time in Augusta, but North Augusta as well. Leaders in the community say there have been plenty of people in the area since the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
“I remember when you could walk up to the gate and get a ticket to the Masters, no way now,” said Rick Meyer, Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in North Augusta.
Not only has the Masters Tournament grown, but so has the CSRA. Meyer says North Augusta has been seeing just as much of an impact from the big game as Augusta.
“A lot of our families go out town on vacations rent their house, we literally shut down our youth programs for the week,” Meyer explained.
With all the visitor’s in town, it gives the area a chance to see a boost in the economy. “In terms of accommodations taxes, hospitality taxes and that one cent sales tax, so many good things come out of this week,” Meyer said.
Business is even booming for the Crowne Plaza, who opened their doors in January. Jeff Brower, the General Manager of the Crowne Plaza, says they were booked a year ago for the Masters.
“Actually, we’ve seen two weeks of business, because last week we had the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for the first time so we’ve been sold out for almost ten days consecutively at this point and continue to be sold out throughout the course of the tournament. So it’s an amazing time for Augusta and the Crowne Plaza.”
Meyer says it’s not just North Augusta, but even to Aiken, you can’t find a hotel room in the CSRA right now. People from all over the world are experiencing all that the region has to offer.
“Most of our visitors are renting homes, they’re in restaurants, they’re in stores and on a beautiful day like today, they’re at the Augusta National,” Meyer said.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.