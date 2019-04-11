Golf ball experts say ball-fitting is key to a great game

Bridgestone Golf is in our area this week at different clubs providing free golf ball-fitting service. Golf ball fitting manager Adam Rehberg says it helps golfers match all facets of the game, based on scientific data derived from a launch monitor. “I’ve had the pleasure of fitting amateurs but then, also professional golfers and this week, obviously we have our players down in augusta, we have Tiger, Fred, Bryson and Matt, who all play the golf ball. And it’s really cool to be able to work with those guys and make sure they’re honed into the right ball for their game, just like we work with every day golfers."