Golf ball experts say ball-fitting is key to a great game

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Everyone playing in this week’s Masters tournament and people who love to play can agree: finding the right ball is just as important as your club.
Bridgestone Golf is in our area this week at different clubs providing free golf ball-fitting service. Golf ball fitting manager Adam Rehberg says it helps golfers match all facets of the game, based on scientific data derived from a launch monitor. “I’ve had the pleasure of fitting amateurs but then, also professional golfers and this week, obviously we have our players down in augusta, we have Tiger, Fred, Bryson and Matt, who all play the golf ball. And it’s really cool to be able to work with those guys and make sure they’re honed into the right ball for their game, just like we work with every day golfers."
On Thursday, Bridgestone will fit golf balls for free at River Club in North Augusta from 8 a.m until noon.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.