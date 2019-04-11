Experts say Masters Week is a peak time for human trafficking

“We see a lot of influx of human trafficking victims, a lot more people coming in trying to make money, a lot more abuses bringing in victims in order to make money this week,” says Vianca Anderson, a bilingual counselor at the Cumbee Center. Major interstate corridors and huge sporting events make it easy for human trafficking victims to be transported and put to work. The Cumbee Center is a safe haven for victims holistically and confidently taking care of their needs. “We help provide them the legal services they need so they can leave their abuser without being concerned that they’re going to be disclosed. The location of the shelter is completely anonymous. The services are very confidential.”