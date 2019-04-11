Azaleas steal the show at Augusta National

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - As the focus shifted to the start of tournament play Thursday, there’s one thing at Augusta National that always stole the show: the azaleas.
It’s a mystery how the flower became a staple at Augusta National Golf Club, but many varieties grow well in the area and people are drawn to the big colorful blooms, according to UGA Cooperative Extension agent Campbell Vaughn.
Azaleas are a fixture in the landscaping at the Masters and many people don the flowering bush in front of their homes.
A lot of rumors swirl when there are problems getting the blooms to line up just right with Masters week.
“As much as that the rumors go around, they do such a great job and they plant so many different varieties to where they kind of hedge what’s going to happen,” said Vaughn.
Vaughn added that he thought many varieties of azaleas hit their peak bloom about a week or two ago this year, but there is still some nice color to enjoy out on the course.
