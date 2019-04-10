Masters Tournament Round 1 groupings and pairings announced

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Round 1 of the Masters begins on Thursday Apr. 11 with the first start time listed at 8:15 a.m.
Honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are listed to tee off at 8:15 a.m., 2018 Masters Tournament Champion Patrick Reed tees off at 10:31 a.m., Tiger Woods tees off at 11:04 a.m., and Masters favorite Roy McIIroy follows at 11:15 a.m.
Where is your favorite on the list?
FOX 54 is committed to helping patrons enjoy their Masters experience, download our news and weather apps to stay current with weather, traffic, and breaking news.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.