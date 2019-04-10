It’s going to be a Beautiful Par 3 Day!

(WFXG) - Drier air will enter the region today and ensure fair weather today and into most of Thursday. Increasing moisture and a weak surface boundary will provide a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Chance of thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night.
Above normal temps through Sunday. Cooler and fair early next week. Low pressure will be moving farther east of the area during the early morning hours. Lingering low-level moisture may lead to areas of stratus and fog mainly in the southeast section. Drying will become dominate later this morning as the low shifts farther eastward and high pressure ridges into the area from the north. The dry ridge will dominate this afternoon and tonight. The latest models support wind mainly northeast near 10 mph today and light tonight. The temperature guidance was consistent.
