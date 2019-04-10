Florida state attorney releases more evidence in spa prostitution cases

STUART, FL (WPBF/CNN) - Prosecutors in Florida released some of the evidence linked to suspected prostitution rings that operated out of local spas.
More than 24 alleged “johns” are facing charges in the case, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Police confiscated cash, jewelry, bank statements and even mail linking some of the suspects with ties in New York and California.
All this evidence was collected by investigators with the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Detectives searched homes, vehicles and the spas, all mentioned in search warrants.
There were also photos of several safes that were found underneath the beds in the bedrooms.
There was even a piece of furniture with what appeared to be a hidden compartment underneath.
Surveillance video shows sheriff's deputies with guns drawn, going from room to room, clearing the building.
Footage also shows inside the Bridge Foot Massage and Spa in Hobe Sound, FL.
“It's one of several spas in the county that are part of a prostitution operation,” according to the sheriff's office.
The state attorney's office released the thousands of documents, videos and pictures.
Prosecutors said the prostitution rings operated out of several spas in Central Florida.
The investigation lasted several months.
The Patriots owner Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution.
