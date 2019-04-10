Augusta National Golf Club announces changes for the Masters

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In Wednesday’s press conference Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced and confirmed the building of a tunnel under Washington Road.
The tunnel will connect the Augusta National Golf Club’s property to the Club from the north side of Washington Road. Ridley says in the coming weeks construction will begin underneath the road leading to a multi-year development that will include of a state of the art global broadcast and digital village.
He also stated Augusta National is working with the state of Georgia and the city of Augusta on the one-of-a-kind project and that traffic on the road will not be impacted during construction.
Along with the building of a tunnel, Augusta National Golf Club announced expansion on various services including building a state of the art global television and digital compound.
“We’re continually looking out not just five years out, but 20 years out,” Ridley said.
When asked what he knew about the talk of a potential interstate exit, Ridley mentioned, “As far as a dedicated exit, I know it is in discussion and certainly would be a great benefit for the tournament, but I’m sure it is something that will continue to be discussed."
Ridley also spoke on the future of Augusta National Women’s Amateur, “It was a Masters-like Sunday, even though it was on a Saturday, as for what we’re going to do next, I’m still thinking about that Saturday, I’ll think about it next week.” Ridley said he is still processing the emotional response to the tournament from everyone from staff to members and the reception.
Ridley said that he is, “Really heartened by our staff and the way our staff was motivated and inspired by the effort. It made us a better organization. I’m very proud to hear and have members tell me they are very proud.”
