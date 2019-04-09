Weather delays not uncommon during the Masters

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - A lightning delay cleared the course at Augusta National for nearly 3 hours during Tuesday morning’s practice round.
Monday’s practice round was cut short for stormy weather.
These delays are nothing new for the tournament though. In fact, 44 of the 83 tournaments played have had some type of weather delay.
Mother Nature dealt a brutal blow to the Masters between 2000 and 2009 with seven of those years having at least one weather delay.
These delays have led to a Monday tournament finish five times in its history. The last time it happened was 1983.
The only time the tournament has had three delays in a single year was 2005.
A Monday finish and third weather delay are both real possibilities this year with more rain and stormy weather forecast for the weekend.
