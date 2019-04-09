Patient patrons and people who want to profit discuss Masters tickets

2010 Georgia Code TITLE 43 - PROFESSIONS AND BUSINESSES CHAPTER 4B - GEORGIA ATHLETIC AND ENTERTAINMENT COMMISSION ARTICLE 3 - TICKET BROKERS § 43-4B-28 - Resale by ticket brokers; disclosure requirements; sale and resale restrictions; refunds O.C.G.A. 43-4B-28 (2010) 43-4B-28. Resale by ticket brokers; disclosure requirements; sale and resale restrictions; refunds (a) The ticket broker shall be required to: (1) Post at its established place of business the terms of the purchaser’s right to cancel the purchase of a ticket from a ticket broker; (2) Disclose to the purchaser the refund policy of the ticket broker should an athletic contest or entertainment event be canceled; (3) Disclose to the purchaser in writing the difference between the face value of the ticket and the amount which the ticket broker is charging for such ticket; and (4) Sell tickets only at its permanent office, place of business, or through the Internet; provided, however, that delivery of one or more tickets after the transaction is completed to a place other than the ticket broker’s office or place of business shall not violate this paragraph. (b)(1) A ticket broker shall be prohibited from employing any agent or employee for the purpose of making future purchases of tickets from the owner, operator, lessee, or tenant of the property on which an athletic contest or entertainment event is to be held. (2) Each ticket broker, including any affiliated group of ticket brokers, shall be prohibited from acquiring and reselling in excess of 1 percent of the total tickets allocated for any contest or event. (3) Unless otherwise provided in a written agreement between a ticket broker and the purchaser, a ticket broker shall be required to refund any payment received for the purchase of a ticket under this article if the purchaser returns the ticket and requests a cancellation of the sale thereof within 36 hours from the time of purchase of the ticket and if such return is made more than 72 hours preceding the athletic contest or entertainment event. (4) A ticket broker shall be required to refund any payment received for the purchase of a ticket under this article if the athletic contest or entertainment event is canceled and not rescheduled. (5) If a ticket broker guarantees in writing delivery of a ticket or tickets to an athletic contest or entertainment event as provided under this article to a purchaser and fails to complete such delivery, the ticket broker shall be required to provide within 15 days a full refund of any amount paid by the purchaser and, in addition, shall pay the purchaser a refund fee of three times the amount paid by the purchaser for each such ticket. (c)(1) For all venues which seat or admit less than 15,000 persons, a ticket broker and its employees, agents, and assigns are criminally prohibited from reselling or offering for resale any ticket within 1,500 feet from the venue where an event or contest is to be held or is being held. (2) For all venues which seat or admit 15,000 or more persons, a ticket broker and its employees, agents, and assigns are criminally prohibited from reselling or offering for resale any ticket within 2,700 feet from the venue where an event or contest is to be held or is being held. (d) Any ticket broker offering to resell tickets to an athletic contest or entertainment event through any printed, broadcast, or Internet advertising shall include in such advertising the license number of such ticket broker offering such tickets for resale.