AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Masters Week has officially begun, starting with the annual Augusta Mayor’s Masters Reception.
"It’s an honor just to be in this building, once again.
Damion Hall, R&B singer and member of ‘Guy’ sings to sold out crowds regularly.
“G-U-Y: Aaron Hall, Teddy Riley and myself Damion, Love y’all," Hall said.
Monday, he - and other articts - graced the stage inside the James Brown Arena, named after a man he knew in real life. All for the 2019 Mayor’s Masters Reception.
“It’s a tremendous way to enjoy some of Augusta’s finest restaurants, our vendors from local establishments here, as well, and to have fun," said Mayor Hardie Davis.
The man who made this all possible - honored this year. Bob Young, former broadcaster and mayor of Augusta.
“Twenty years ago, there really wasn’t much in the way of public activity during masters week. So we came up with this as a way to engage the community and in subsequent years, other events have been added during the week and it’s a pretty busy time in Augusta, all the way through," said Young.
The Mayor’s Masters reception began in 1999 when Bob wanted to know how the city could include people who can’t get to the world-renown Masters Tournament. For people like Cassandra Allen, the journey to the Masters has been a 30 year long one.
Monday, she attended the tournament for the first time.
“My favorite part was just seeing all the people in Augusta that came from all over the world, and just the camaraderie of everyone having a good time," said Cassandra Allen.
She said it’s a milestone and a legacy she can tell her children and grandchildren about in the future.
Much like the legacy of the Mayor’s Masters Reception, and the Masters, that continues today.
