Family fun during Masters week: Partee on the green

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On April 10th join family and friends out at the Augusta Common to enjoy live entertainment and art.
The event will start at 5:00 p.m. and admission is $5 for everyone. Enjoy 11 visual artists who will be painting live, dance groups, and vendors.
Event Coordinator Karen Gordon told FOX 54′s Jay Jefferies that this event is a family fun event for those who are not attending The Masters but were looking to have affordable family fun during the week of The Masters.
