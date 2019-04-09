City of Harlem holds special meeting, no community members show up

Mayor Whitaker said she was surprised nobody showed up to the meeting, and said a lot of the comments and questions she’s gotten from community members are misunderstandings or incorrect. She said, “We’re not increasing anyone’s taxes 3 fold, that’s true. We’re not getting rid of any type of covenants that have on their property. We’re not prohibiting anyone from hunting on their land or raising chickens or whatever. This is just an initial effort to get water to the south side of I-20.”