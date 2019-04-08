Visiting the Masters for the first time

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - There is a checklist for those who enter the Masters for the first time. The Master’s score board is a must see near the club house, Amen Corner, and trying the egg salad and pimento cheese sandwich.
“If you love golf this is where you want to be,” said Fred Current.
“You walk in and you get goose bumps and it’s a golf tournament at the end of the day. It’s unbelievable,” said Neal Landry who is from Boston, Massachusetts.
“Just kind of overwhelming it’s so pretty. We walked in and we immediately went shopping and it was quite an experience to say the least,” said Elizabeth Overman who is from Newman, Georgia.
Going to the masters is not an opportunity easy to come by so for first time visitors it is a dream come true.
“I never thought it was possible. I talked to people that said you have to be on a waiting list for twenty years to get in. We got lucky and knew someone who got us in,” explained Johnny Philomeno who is from Pennsylvania.
“You can’t appreciate it until you get here in person. I thought it was beautiful on TV but once you get here it’s even more impressive,” said Randy Shiery who is from Houston, Texas.
As patrons walk the storied greens, becoming a part of the masters magic is a feeling newcomers take with them when they leave.
“First time I came here I remember how wonderful it was to see it and feel apart of it,” said Current.
“It’s something I’ll never forget," said Shirey.
Patrons will have a full week to enjoy the course at Augusta National as they look to see which player will take home the championship.
