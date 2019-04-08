Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible overnight, but most of us will miss out on rain tonight. Patchy fog is possible overnight with lows only in the low to mid 60s. The first half of Monday will be dry with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, pushing east during the evening. All of the CSRA is under a “slight” risk for severe weather, meaning a few storms could produce damaging wind and small hail. The threat for a brief isolated tornado is low, but it is not zero. More rain is likely on Tuesday, before we begin to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday. It does look like there is a chance of rain on Friday, which we will be watching closely throughout the weekend.