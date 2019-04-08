Strong to severe Thunderstorms possible this afternoon into this evening.

(WFXG) - Light risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon through early tonight. Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. An upper trough, surface front, and sufficient moisture will promote showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through Tuesday evening, some possibly severe.
Drier air with fair weather expected Wednesday into Thursday. Increasing moisture and a weak surface boundary will provide a chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Good chance of thunderstorms Sunday or Monday. Above normal temps through most of the period.
