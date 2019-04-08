RCSO looking for one suspect that robbed two stores during the weekend

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say robbed two stores in two days. The unknown suspect first robbed a Dollar General on Saturday evening.
According to authorities, he took an undisclosed amount of money from the register at the store on 101 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. and left on foot. Sunday evening, the same man stole from the Family Dollar on 206 Sand Bar Ferry Rd. in Augusta.
If you have any information on this suspect you are encouraged to call to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.
