Patrons rack up on Masters Merchandise

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The first stop past Magnolia Lane for many patrons is the Pro Shop. Clothes, hats, golf gear and drink-ware with Masters logos being packed out by the bags full.
“I got lots of clothes for our little boy who didn’t get to come with us this time. Got lots of stuff for him and some souvenirs and golf clothes and T-shirt’s,” said Heather Webb.
If you are attending this week the Pro Shop has storage lockers for your purchases, so you don’t have to carry your haul around the course but those are at first come first available. Did you attend practice day at Augusta National? Send FOX 54 your pictures on Facebook.
