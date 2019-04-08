The Masters and everything you need to know

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With the 83rd edition of The Masters being on the brink of history, FOX 54 wants to make sure patrons are prepared as they travel to Augusta for the week.
Augusta’s Traffic Engineering Division has made it clear that all patrons traveling to the masters should NOT use GPS as they travel to Augusta National, instead they are recommending all patrons to use and pay attention to the signs detailing which exits and roads to take for certain parking lots and entrances to Augusta National.
The Masters starts on Apr. 8 and will end on Apr. 14, each day gates open at 8:00 a.m. and gates will close 30 minutes after play begins.
- April 8 - Practice round
- April 9 - Practice round
- April 10 - Par 3 tournament
- April 11 - Round 1
- April 12 - Round 2
- April 13 - Round 3
- April 14 - Final round
If you are wondering what items are allowed in the tournament, the Masters website says that these items are prohibited:
- Electronic devices (Cell Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Beepers, and other electronics), including devices capable of transmitting photo/video*
- Radios, TVs, Noise or music producing devices
- Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit)
- Flags, Banners, or Signs
- Cameras
- Chair/Seats with pointed ends, Folding armchairs or Rigid type chairs
- Strollers
- Food, Beverage, or Coolers
- Golf Shoes with metal spikes
- Ladders, Periscopes or Selfie sticks
- Backpacks, Bags, and Purses larger than 10”x10”x12” (in its natural state)
* Devices such as fitness tracking bands and electronic watches are permitted. However, the use of such devices for phone calls, emails, text messaging and other photo, video, or data recording and/or transmission is prohibited.
As usual, The Masters is expected to bring many celebrities, public figures, and more. However, the Masters states that “For everyone’s safety and protection, there will be a NO AUTOGRAPH POLICY enforced on the golf course for the practice and Tournament days. Autograph-seeking is only allowed around the Practice Range. It is expected that all parties (patrons, press, players, etc.) will comply.”
Patrons are to be advised of the re-entry policy, patron tickets will be limited to a total of two entries per day.
FOX 54 is committed to helping patrons enjoy their Masters experience, download our news and weather apps to stay current with weather, traffic, and breaking news.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.