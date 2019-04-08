Golf cart history runs deep in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Two of the largest golf cart makers in the world are headquartered in Augusta. A pair of local brothers had a huge impact on both companies, even if for opposite sides.
The golf cart’s impact on the game of golf is undeniable.
Fred Palmer, Vice President of business development at Club Car, said: “The revenue production that they produce with a rental fee is very lucrative for the club. And that in and of itself has helped fuel the growth of golf.”
It’s fitting that the golf cart grew up in the city that the Masters calls home.
Brandon Haddock, director of communications at E-Z-GO, added: “E-Z-GO traces its history back to 1954. Two brothers, Beverly and Bill Dolan, saw one of the first golf cars being produced. They were inspired by that moment to go into the golf cart business.”
“Eventually, the influence of the Dolan family [was felt] of the golf car here in town,” said Palmer.
A difference in opinion on the future of E-Z-GO would lead the brothers to part ways.
“Billy Dolan was our first president in 1978 when a group of investors and former employees at E-Z-Go bought Club Car,” said Haddock.
As the brothers went their separate ways, the companies they built up would grow Augusta into the golf cart capital of the world.
“We’re all very fortunate for their taking a risk and for their vision about the golf car,” said Palmer.
“Mr. Bev Dolan is the quintessential Southern gentleman and a brilliant, brilliant businessman,” said Haddock.
“Billy was one of those personalities," added Palmer. "When he hit the room, you knew he was. He brought passion and energy to the room.”
“Augusta is our home. It’s our headquarters,” said Haddock, about E-Z-GO.
“We just invested a tremendous amount of resources in a new facility about 14 miles west of here near Harlem,” added Palmer.
Golf cart production in Augusta is looking bright.
Watch full interviews on the history of Club Car and E-Z-GO below.
