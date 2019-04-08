Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of 3 women

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of 3 women who allegedly walked out with merchandise without purchasing.
The sheriff’s office stated that on Apr. 4 the pictured women entered Khol’s on Washington Rd. in Evans and selected approximately $1900 worth of merchandise before exiting the store without paying.
If you are able to identify the females, please contact investigator Craig Murphy at (706) 541-1044.
