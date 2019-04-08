Actor Seymour Cassel dies at 84

With a thick head of hair, a distinctive voice, nasaly and matter-of-fact, and a forehead lined with concern even as a young man, he always made an impression no matter how big the role, whether sharing top billing with Gena Rowlands as one-half of a volatile couple in "Minnie and Moskowitz" or posing as a cancer doctor for Gene Hackman in "The Royal Tennenbaums." He even left legacies outside of his own industry, as the man who coined the nickname Slash for the eventual Guns N' Roses guitarist Saul Hudson (he was childhood friends was Cassel's son).