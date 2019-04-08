Actor Alan Alda receives award for podcast where he works to heal political rift

Alda, 83, is best known for his 11-season run as Dr. Hawkeye Pierce in the iconic television drama “M.A.S.H.” or his stint on “West Wing” as Republican Sen. Arnold Vinick. However, he has a much wider repertoire than that show, stepping outside the entertainment industry to philanthropic and educational endeavors, along with a podcast now in its third season that aims to help others “learn to connect better with others in every area of your life.”