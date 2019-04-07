Warming up Sunday!

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly dry tonight with fog developing overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Fog lifts by about 9 a.m. with highs in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few isolated showers Sunday afternoon, with an increasing chance for our western communities late Sunday into Monday. Rain chances increase even more on Monday and Tuesday with a strong storm or two will be possible. The middle of the week will be dry with highs still in the lower 80s. There is a slight chance of rain at the end of the week heading into the weekend, something we will watch closely this week for the Masters!