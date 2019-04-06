Thousands watch history unfold at inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Augusta National Golf Club, home of one of the most famous golf courses in the world. A place these two lovers always wanted to go. Stuart and Clare Imrie are celebrating their anniversary at Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
“This is very special for us because it’s our 22nd wedding anniversary today and we’d been trying to get tickets for the Masters - at a reasonable price - since we came into the states 20 years ago," said Stuart.
The couple is rooting for all the women - especially two they share British Roots with - Alice Hewson and Olivia Mehaffey. And this tournament gives them the chance to take in the club’s iconic holes.
“Amen corner. I have played Amen Corner on a golf course in Houston called Tour 18 [Golf]. They have replica holes of different golf courses," he said of the hole that mirrors the one in the Masters City.
Some didn’t have to travel too far for the experience. Pamela Hart, who lives in Martinez, said she’s been attending the Masters for nearly a decade and said she had to be her to witness history.
“With the women representing golf the way they are, it’s just a great moment for everyone supporting women the way Augusta National seems to be doing, Hart marveled.
With this tournament, Augusta National breaks a decades-long tradition and it starts a new one: exposing the sport to everyone, to future generations.
“It’s a good opportunity for the ladies and also a good opportunity for more people to get to come that maybe don’t have their tickets anymore," said Brenda Marshall, who has attended Masters since she was a teenager. Her favorite memory is watching players walking after finishing their plays at the end of the day on Sunday afternoons.
For 10-year-old Abby Wilkins, seeing players like Sierra Brooks live out their dreams is an inspiration for younger golfers.
“We’re gonna start at hole two, or something, then We’re gonna watch her do a chip, probably, then we’re gonna just follow her around," Wilkins said.
Regardless of the players’ scores, the chance to see women play competitively here at Augusta National for the first time is important for the city and the sport.
