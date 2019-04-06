Players talk about how much ANWA means to them and the sport of Golf

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Day 3 has wrapped up at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament and 30 players are moving on to Saturday’s championship round at Augusta National.
But Friday was for everyone, the entire field shooting at the practice round. From the amateurs to the greats, they’re ready for the significance of what will happen Saturday.
“It was unreal. I mean, it’s really hard to describe how amazing everything was,” said Maria Fassi.
Women are everywhere, looking at themselves in a new light. That lens: right here at Augusta National.
“I just tried to stay as focused as I could out there and get a good game plan, but also, I enjoyed myself. I took all the beauty in. And my caddy, on some holes, was like ‘hey turn around, look at the layout out here,’ you know, because people forget to do that so, just walking down some of the fairways, turning around and acknowledging the beauty." Furman Senior Haylee Harford describes the atmosphere. “It’s an honor. Even being one of the first to tee off this morning, that was kind of special, to be one of the first women to be teeing off at Augusta in this type of competition. So, its very special to me.”
Female golf legends say it’s exciting for this group of young golfers to play here. It is groundbreaking for the women across all platforms. Annika Sorenstam, Nancy Lopez, Lorena Ochoa and Se Ri Pak will all be at the First Tee ceremony.
Signs of the tournament are all around. For the first time in the history of this course, women’s names are listed on the Masters scoreboard.
Augusta National announced this event Masters Week 2018 to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.