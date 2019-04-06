Players talk about how much ANWA means to them and the sport of Golf

“I just tried to stay as focused as I could out there and get a good game plan, but also, I enjoyed myself. I took all the beauty in. And my caddy, on some holes, was like ‘hey turn around, look at the layout out here,’ you know, because people forget to do that so, just walking down some of the fairways, turning around and acknowledging the beauty." Furman Senior Haylee Harford describes the atmosphere. “It’s an honor. Even being one of the first to tee off this morning, that was kind of special, to be one of the first women to be teeing off at Augusta in this type of competition. So, its very special to me.”