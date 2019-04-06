One dead in Aiken County after crashing into another vehicle

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken Coroner’s Offices says one man is dead after a car crash Friday night. Around 11:20 p.m. 60-year-old Bobbie Dublin was driving on Hwy 19 just north of Reynolds Pond Rd. when he crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Dublin was reported dead on the scene. He had a female passenger in his car who was taken to the hospital along with the driver of the Jeep. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Toxicology results are pending and South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.