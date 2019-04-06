Car crash in Burke County leaves one dead

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one person is dead after a single car crash early Saturday morning. The accident took place on Four Points Road and Old Waynesboro Rd.
The cause of accident was due to speeding and failure to maintain the lane. Chief Deputy, Lewis Blanchard is asking everyone to “Please slow down.”
According to Blanchard, speed is the number one factor of crashes with injuries and fatalities in Burke County. He says, “If you get pulled over for speeding, don’t ask for a warning because we have warned everyone repeatedly.”
According to Blanchard, this is fourth fatality of 2019 in the county, three of which were single vehicle crashes where speed was the primary contributing factor.
